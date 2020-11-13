Rawlings' Death: Duncan-Williams To Hold Memorial, Prayer Service On Monday

Founder of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams say he will organize a special corporate prayer and service in memoriam of late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings.

The one-hour memorial service which is being held with the Action Chapel network of churches worldwide has been scheduled for Monday, November 16, 2020.

It will take place at the Prayer Cathedral, Spintex Road, Accra from 12 noon to 1 pm (7 am EST).

The service will also be streamed live on Archbishop Duncan-Williams’ Facebook page.

“I respectfully ask that in memory of the Late President Jerry John Rawlings that you join me and the Action Chapel network of churches worldwide, in a day of memorial and corporate prayer on Monday. 16th November from 12 noon to 1 pm GMT (7am EST) at the Prayer Cathedral, Spintex Road, Accra or you can join us online on Facebook Live on ArchbishopNick”, a statement from the revered man of God announced.

In the statement, Archbishop Duncan-Williams also paid his profound tribute to the former statesman and founder of one of Ghana’s leading political party; the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Duncan-Williams described Rawlings as a man who always put Ghana first.

“I will remember him for putting Ghana first. Now is the time to focus on the good that he did and the contributions he made, to extend forgiveness and grace where he missed it. He himself had some deep regrets. The best contribution we can all make to his legacy is to unite as Ghanaians and put country first: to build together as citizens of a community rather than divided peoples of parties and tribes. We should care less about self-enlargement and the things that divide us, as he did,” Duncan-Williams wrote in the statement.

Read the full tribute below:

Jerry John Rawlings died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The news was confirmed to Citi News by sources close to the bereaved family.

Citi News sources said the former President has been unwell for the past few weeks shortly after he buried his late mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui in October 2020.

Already, many world and African leaders and other Ghanaian personalities have poured in their tributes to mourn the former President.

---citinewsroom