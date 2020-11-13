ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.11.2020 Health

106-Year-Old Woman Survives Covid-19

106-Year-Old Woman Survives Covid-19
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A 106-year-old woman has recovered from Covid-19 in Germany, the company that runs the hospital that treated her in the town of Oranienburg just outside Berlin said on Thursday.

The woman, who was released on Tuesday, "has a very good general condition for her old age, so that her immune system was able to fight the virus successfully with our support," chief physician Harald Pannwitz said.

A few days ago, a 97-year-old woman - also from the state of Brandenburg that surrounds Berlin - who was infected with the coronavirus was released from a Berlin hospital, cured.

The woman from the town of Bernau had been taken to the hospital on suspicion of a stroke.

The 106-year-old was also told that she had come to the Oranienburg hospital because of stomach cramps and diarrhoea, and that she had no significant respiratory problems.

However, a test confirmed the patient had the Covid-19 disease caused by the virus, and she was immediately placed in isolation.

At the request of the patient, no name was given.

The woman was just one of the elderly patients who had recovered from Covid-19 in the hospitals belonging to the company, Oberhavel Kliniken GmbH, it said.

Oranienburg is the capital of the Oberhavel region.

The internal department of the hospital is happy about the success of the treatment. "The employees of the entire department, but especially on the Covid-19 ward, have been working under difficult conditions for many months," said Pannwitz, adding that they had handled it professionally and calmly.

---GNA

More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Ghana's COVID-19 Active Cases Rise To 1,519
13.11.2020 | Health
COVID-19: Ghana Records 236 New Cases
12.11.2020 | Health
Caritas Ghana COVID-19 Humanitarian Support Project
12.11.2020 | Health
KKMA Organizes Breast Cancer Awareness For Women
12.11.2020 | Health
About 575 Benefit From Free Health Screening In Cape Coast South
12.11.2020 | Health
Phase B Of Yellow Fever Vaccination Exercise Starts Today
12.11.2020 | Health
A/R: Over 440,000 Expected To Be Vaccinated Against Yellow Fever
11.11.2020 | Health
Afaglo Warns Against Rising Cases Of Covid-19
11.11.2020 | Health
EU secures deal to buy 300m doses of BioNTech-Pfizer Covid vaccine
11.11.2020 | Health
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Rawlings' Death: Duncan-Williams To Hold Memorial, Prayer Se...
1 hour ago

[Full Text] Read How Mahama Announces Rawlings' Death To NDC...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line