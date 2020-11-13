106-Year-Old Woman Survives Covid-19

A 106-year-old woman has recovered from Covid-19 in Germany, the company that runs the hospital that treated her in the town of Oranienburg just outside Berlin said on Thursday.

The woman, who was released on Tuesday, "has a very good general condition for her old age, so that her immune system was able to fight the virus successfully with our support," chief physician Harald Pannwitz said.

A few days ago, a 97-year-old woman - also from the state of Brandenburg that surrounds Berlin - who was infected with the coronavirus was released from a Berlin hospital, cured.

The woman from the town of Bernau had been taken to the hospital on suspicion of a stroke.

The 106-year-old was also told that she had come to the Oranienburg hospital because of stomach cramps and diarrhoea, and that she had no significant respiratory problems.

However, a test confirmed the patient had the Covid-19 disease caused by the virus, and she was immediately placed in isolation.

At the request of the patient, no name was given.

The woman was just one of the elderly patients who had recovered from Covid-19 in the hospitals belonging to the company, Oberhavel Kliniken GmbH, it said.

Oranienburg is the capital of the Oberhavel region.

The internal department of the hospital is happy about the success of the treatment. "The employees of the entire department, but especially on the Covid-19 ward, have been working under difficult conditions for many months," said Pannwitz, adding that they had handled it professionally and calmly.

