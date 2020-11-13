Rawlings' Death: ‘We Had Our Differences But I Admired Him’ – Victor Smith

A former spokesperson for the late Jerry John Rawlings, Emmanuel Victor Smith has eulogized the former president describing him as a ‘strong character.’

Victor Smith, said although he was not the best of friends with President Rawlings, he really admired him.

“Even though we have not been the best of friends in recent times, he decided he no longer wants to work with me. Of course, because I was stubborn. I still admire him. I was at his mother’s funeral and gave my respect to him. That was the last time I saw him,” Mr Smith told Citi News.

It would be recalled that Rawlings in 2008 directed Victor Smith to write a letter to seek that he be relieved from his post as a Director of Public Affairs.

This did not augur well with Mr Smith who recounted that experience with the media earlier this year saying that he was still hurt by that incident and the circulation of the text messages about his dismissal in the press.

Victor Smith, who was once a former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom also described the National Democratic Congress (NDC's) founder as a major character in the country's fight for democracy.

“He was a strong character. He really had an agenda for the country when in office. He was very instrumental in bringing Ghana this far, away from the coup. He played a critical role in stabilising the country,” Mr Smith said.

He said although there were people who had reservations on how the Former President conducted himself, “there were many others who admired his persona.”

Jerry John Rawlings passed on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 10 am.

He died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment after battling ill-health.

Rawlings died at the age of 73.

