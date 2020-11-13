ModernGhanalogo

13.11.2020 Social News

Koforidua Residents In Shock Over Death Of Rawlings

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Some residents in Koforidua have expressed shock at the sudden demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

They described his death as shocking considering the fact that he looked healthy a few weeks ago during the funeral of his late mother.

Madam Grace Loh, a retired teacher who could not control her tears, said but for Rawlings, Ghana would not have come this far and prayed God to give him eternal rest.

She said Former President Rawlings had paid his dues to the development of Ghana and urged the wife and children to take consolation in that.

Small groups of people were spotted gathered at several points discussing his demise and shared fond memories of him when the GNA went round, to gather reactions of people in Koforidua.

---GNA

