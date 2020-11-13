Ghanaian Musicians Eulogize Rawlings

Some Ghanaian musicians have reacted to the death of the former President, Jerry John Rawlings with kind words.

Ghanaians were dealt a huge blow on Thursday morning after the former Head of State passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital following a short illness.

Reacting to the death of the former President, this what sensational female songstress Sista Afia wrote on Twitter, "You are not gone Daddy J, we know you'll forever be with us. Rest in perfect peace Jerry John Rawlings."

Award-winning rapper Medikal tweeted, "Gone but will never be forgotten, RIP Legend JJ RAWLINGS."

Sista Derby wrote these touching words for the departed President, "Rest in perfect peace Papa J. You lived a full and truthful life that we can all learn from. You will forever be a special hero in the world."

Ayigbe Edem was shocked by the demise of the former President and couldn't even get the words to describe how he felt. He wrote, "Oh Papa !!!!!! Why why why...."

Porpular Nigerian musician Davido also expressed sadness following the demise of the former President praying he rest well.

---GNA