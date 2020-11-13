ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.11.2020 Social News

Ghanaian Musicians Eulogize Rawlings

Ghanaian Musicians Eulogize Rawlings
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Some Ghanaian musicians have reacted to the death of the former President, Jerry John Rawlings with kind words.

Ghanaians were dealt a huge blow on Thursday morning after the former Head of State passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital following a short illness.

Reacting to the death of the former President, this what sensational female songstress Sista Afia wrote on Twitter, "You are not gone Daddy J, we know you'll forever be with us. Rest in perfect peace Jerry John Rawlings."

Award-winning rapper Medikal tweeted, "Gone but will never be forgotten, RIP Legend JJ RAWLINGS."

Sista Derby wrote these touching words for the departed President, "Rest in perfect peace Papa J. You lived a full and truthful life that we can all learn from. You will forever be a special hero in the world."

Ayigbe Edem was shocked by the demise of the former President and couldn't even get the words to describe how he felt. He wrote, "Oh Papa !!!!!! Why why why...."

Porpular Nigerian musician Davido also expressed sadness following the demise of the former President praying he rest well.

---GNA

More on this story

More

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
[Full text] Duncan-Williams Pays Tribute To Rawlings
13.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death: ‘We Had Our Differences But I Admired Him’ – Victor Smith
13.11.2020 | News
Koforidua Residents In Shock Over Death Of Rawlings
13.11.2020 | News
Two Billboard Workers Electrocuted At Dodowa
13.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death: Buhari Send Condolences
13.11.2020 | News
C/R: 10 Hospitalized After Fire Ravages Fuel Station At Abrofo Mpoano
13.11.2020 | News
NPP Mourns Rawlings
13.11.2020 | News
Rawlings’ Death: Africa Has Lost An Icon – ADDI
13.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death: Ghana Begins 7day National Mourning Today
13.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

[Full Text] Read How Mahama Announces Rawlings' Death To NDC...
41 minutes ago

His Death Came As A Thunderbolt To Me — Kufuor Mourns Rawlin...
44 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line