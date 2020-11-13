ModernGhanalogo

13.11.2020 Social News

Two Billboard Workers Electrocuted At Dodowa

Two workers believed to be members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region have died when erecting a billboard in the area for their party.

The deceased persons, Harry Agbekey, 28, and Solomon Teye, 25, were electrocuted around the junction of the Dodowa District Hospital last Wednesday night.

They reportedly suffered severe electrical shocks and burns after contact with the overhead high voltage power line.

Confirming the unfortunate incident to DAILY GUIDE, spokeswoman for the Tema Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu said that the NDC Youth Organiser for the Shai Osudoku Constituency, Evans Nyarkotey and one other person reported to the Dodowa Police Station that on November 11, 2020, at about 10:30pm, some members of their party were erecting billboards at the Dodowa District Hospital junction closer to electricity high tension cables.

According to her, the complainants said in the process, a metal touched some of the cables and the two were electrocuted instantly.

She further stated they were rushed to Dodowa District Hospital for treatment but were pronounced dead on arrival.

The bodies, the police spokesperson mentioned, have been deposited at same hospital for preservation and autopsy.

---Daily Guide

