ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.11.2020 Social News

Rawlings' Death: Buhari Send Condolences

Rawlings' Death: Buhari Send Condolences
Listen to article

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari says he is disheartened by the sudden death of the former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Buhari who has joined other African leaders to extend his sympathies to the country praised the ‘sterling qualities’ of the ex-president describing him as a great leader who will sorely be missed by leaders on the African continent.

Rawlings’ era as a Ghana’s President according to the Nigerian leader, will fondly be remembered given his role in fostering Africa’s peace, democracy and socio-economic development.

“President Buhari joins family, friends and associates of the former Ghanaian leader in mourning his departure, assuring that the ideas that Rawlings postulated, particularly for development in Africa, and his sacrifices in working in various countries as an envoy for peace and democracy will always be remembered”, he tweeted.

Also, Buhari noted with commendation, the unique role the former President played in strengthening political institutions in his country and Africa, stimulating the economy for sustainable growth, and vociferously championing the African cause by urging many leaders to work towards interdependency on the global stage, especially in areas of competitive advantage.

“The President prays that the almighty God will grant the Ghanaian leader eternal rest, and comfort all his loved ones”, he added.

Already, Presidents of other African countries have poured in their tributes to mourn Mr. Rawlings.

John Agyekum Kufuor, Ghana’s second president of the 4th Republic mourned his late colleague in a Twitter post asking for his peaceful rest.

The government of the Republic of Liberia has expressed its condolences to the people of Ghana.

Its President, George Weah in commiserating with Ghana said the continent will miss a great leader.

Ghana’s Northern neighbour, Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré has also described Rawlings’ demise as a big loss to Africa.

“It is with sadness that I learned of the passing of former President of Ghana John Jerry Rawlings.

With its disappearance, Africa loses a Pan-Africanist and Ghana a man of conviction, a patriot who has been able to put his country back on the path of growth and democracy”, Burkina Faso President said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, other international officials have also sent in their well-wishes to the bereaved family.

Jerry John Rawlings died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The news was confirmed to Citi News by sources close to the bereaved family.

Citi News sources said the former President has been unwell for the past few weeks shortly after he buried his late mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui in October 2020.

---citinewsroom

More on this story

More

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
[Full text] Duncan-Williams Pays Tribute To Rawlings
13.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death: ‘We Had Our Differences But I Admired Him’ – Victor Smith
13.11.2020 | News
Koforidua Residents In Shock Over Death Of Rawlings
13.11.2020 | News
Ghanaian Musicians Eulogize Rawlings
13.11.2020 | News
Two Billboard Workers Electrocuted At Dodowa
13.11.2020 | News
C/R: 10 Hospitalized After Fire Ravages Fuel Station At Abrofo Mpoano
13.11.2020 | News
NPP Mourns Rawlings
13.11.2020 | News
Rawlings’ Death: Africa Has Lost An Icon – ADDI
13.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death: Ghana Begins 7day National Mourning Today
13.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

[Full Text] Read How Mahama Announces Rawlings' Death To NDC...
41 minutes ago

His Death Came As A Thunderbolt To Me — Kufuor Mourns Rawlin...
44 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line