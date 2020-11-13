Rawlings' Death: Buhari Send Condolences

Listen to article

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari says he is disheartened by the sudden death of the former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Buhari who has joined other African leaders to extend his sympathies to the country praised the ‘sterling qualities’ of the ex-president describing him as a great leader who will sorely be missed by leaders on the African continent.

Rawlings’ era as a Ghana’s President according to the Nigerian leader, will fondly be remembered given his role in fostering Africa’s peace, democracy and socio-economic development.

“President Buhari joins family, friends and associates of the former Ghanaian leader in mourning his departure, assuring that the ideas that Rawlings postulated, particularly for development in Africa, and his sacrifices in working in various countries as an envoy for peace and democracy will always be remembered”, he tweeted.

Also, Buhari noted with commendation, the unique role the former President played in strengthening political institutions in his country and Africa, stimulating the economy for sustainable growth, and vociferously championing the African cause by urging many leaders to work towards interdependency on the global stage, especially in areas of competitive advantage.

“The President prays that the almighty God will grant the Ghanaian leader eternal rest, and comfort all his loved ones”, he added.

Already, Presidents of other African countries have poured in their tributes to mourn Mr. Rawlings.

John Agyekum Kufuor, Ghana’s second president of the 4th Republic mourned his late colleague in a Twitter post asking for his peaceful rest.

The government of the Republic of Liberia has expressed its condolences to the people of Ghana.

Its President, George Weah in commiserating with Ghana said the continent will miss a great leader.

Ghana’s Northern neighbour, Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré has also described Rawlings’ demise as a big loss to Africa.

“It is with sadness that I learned of the passing of former President of Ghana John Jerry Rawlings.

With its disappearance, Africa loses a Pan-Africanist and Ghana a man of conviction, a patriot who has been able to put his country back on the path of growth and democracy”, Burkina Faso President said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, other international officials have also sent in their well-wishes to the bereaved family.

Jerry John Rawlings died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The news was confirmed to Citi News by sources close to the bereaved family.

Citi News sources said the former President has been unwell for the past few weeks shortly after he buried his late mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui in October 2020.

---citinewsroom