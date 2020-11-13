ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.11.2020 Tributes & Condolences

Ivor Greenstreet, CPP Eulogise The Late Chairman JJ Rawlings

By Nicholas Akusah
Ivor Greenstreet, CPP Eulogise The Late Chairman JJ Rawlings
Listen to article

The Presidential Candidate of the Convention People's Party (CPP) has sent out his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the late former President of the Republic, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

The former president died in the early hours of Thursday, 12th November 2020, at the Korle Bu teaching hospital after a short ailment.

Speaking to the media, the CPP Presidential Candidate, Ivor Greenstreet, expressed his condolence to the entire family.

"I and on my personal behalf, and on behalf of the Convention People's Party we would like to expressed our heartfelt condolences to his wife Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, to the immediate families and to all the NDC party members as well, " he stated.

He also described the former president as a reliable person who contributed to the development of the nation.

"He played his role as a brave and courageous man, and Ghana has much to be thankful for to his contribution to this nation's development and the existence of our fourth republic," he said.

However, the president of the republic, Nana Akufo-Addo, has ordered Ghanaians to observe seven days of mourning in honour of the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

The late Rawlings was the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

More Tributes & Condolences
Modern Ghana Links
Condolence Message On The Passing Away Of Jerry John Rawlings
13.11.2020 | News
CPP Chairperson Writes Emotional Letter To Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings
13.11.2020 | News
Eulogizing Late Dr. Abdul Noor Anas Kaliisa; One Of Infectious Passion For Education
12.11.2020 | News
Papa Nii Pays 'Melancholic Tribute' To Murdered Finance Manager Of Hot FM
15.10.2020 | News
Hot FM Opens Book Of Condolence For Murdered Finance Manager
14.10.2020 | News
NPP Germany Mourns Murdered Mfantseman MP Hon. Ekow Hayford
09.10.2020 | News
JOSPONG Group Chairman Siaw Agyepong Mourns With Rawlings' Family
02.10.2020 | News
Condolence Message On The Death Of The Blessed Emir Of Kuwait
01.10.2020 | News
Rev Dr.  Bonsu, A Real Gallant Soldier Of The Cross
20.08.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Armed Robbers Attack Wa West DCE, Others; Held Hostage For 3...
2 hours ago

Our Founder Is No Longer With Us – Mahama Announces To NDC
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line