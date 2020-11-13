Ivor Greenstreet, CPP Eulogise The Late Chairman JJ Rawlings

Listen to article

The Presidential Candidate of the Convention People's Party (CPP) has sent out his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the late former President of the Republic, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

The former president died in the early hours of Thursday, 12th November 2020, at the Korle Bu teaching hospital after a short ailment.

Speaking to the media, the CPP Presidential Candidate, Ivor Greenstreet, expressed his condolence to the entire family.

"I and on my personal behalf, and on behalf of the Convention People's Party we would like to expressed our heartfelt condolences to his wife Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, to the immediate families and to all the NDC party members as well, " he stated.

He also described the former president as a reliable person who contributed to the development of the nation.

"He played his role as a brave and courageous man, and Ghana has much to be thankful for to his contribution to this nation's development and the existence of our fourth republic," he said.

However, the president of the republic, Nana Akufo-Addo, has ordered Ghanaians to observe seven days of mourning in honour of the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

The late Rawlings was the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).