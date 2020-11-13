Zoomlion Partners Gov’t To Disinfect Markets In Accra

AS PART of efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19, Zoomlion Ghana Limited on Thursday (November 12) disinfected nine (10) markets in various parts of Accra.

They included the Lapaz Market, Akweteyman Market, Nii Boi town market, Abeka market, Kissieman market, Abossey okai market and Achimota market.

It was partly government-sponsored through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, and also formed part of Zoomlion Ghana Limited’s corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The exercise was organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Residents of the various markets also used the opportunity to commend Zoomlion and the government for the exercise and called on all Moslems to support in the country’s quest to fight the coronavirus.

In addition to the Zoomlion disinfection crews, the company also used its atomisers to spray open spaces and surfaces of the schools.

According to Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the third phase was strictly disinfection against the COVID-19 pandemic in the markets in the country.

The exercise is part of the government’s measures in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

