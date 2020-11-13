Ghana's COVID-19 Active Cases Rise To 1,519 LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Ghana's COVID-19 active cases have risen to 1, 519 from 1,329. This was after 61 news cases were recorded. The cumulative cases have increased to 50,018. The death toll remains 320. The Ministry of Health has said the reduction in compliance with the preventive protocols is to blame for the rise in cases across the country. Below is the breakdown: Regional breakdown Greater Accra Region - 26,769 Ashanti Region - 11,062 Western Region - 2,999 Eastern Region - 2,468 Central Region - 1,940 Bono East Region - 785 Volta Region - 685 Western North Region - 657 Bono Region - 619 Northern Region - 547 Ahafo Region - 528 Upper East Region - 359 Oti Region - 243 Upper West Region - 90 Savannah Region - 62 North East Region - 19 CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
