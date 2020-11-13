Ghana's COVID-19 Active Cases Rise To 1,519

Ghana's COVID-19 active cases have risen to 1, 519 from 1,329.

This was after 61 news cases were recorded.

The cumulative cases have increased to 50,018.

The death toll remains 320.

The Ministry of Health has said the reduction in compliance with the preventive protocols is to blame for the rise in cases across the country.

Below is the breakdown:

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 26,769

Ashanti Region - 11,062

Western Region - 2,999

Eastern Region - 2,468

Central Region - 1,940

Bono East Region - 785

Volta Region - 685

Western North Region - 657

Bono Region - 619

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 528

Upper East Region - 359

Oti Region - 243

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19