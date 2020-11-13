C/R: 10 Hospitalized After Fire Ravages Fuel Station At Abrofo Mpoano

Some 10 people have been hospitalized after they sustained various degree of injuries following a fire outbreak at Abrofo Mpoano near the Cape Coast Castle in the Central Region.

Eyewitnesses say, the fire razed a premix fuel station and destroyed scores of structures including shops in the areas.

They added that, the incident happened immediately after a tanker discharged a premix fuel at the station.

An official of the National Fire Service DO3 Abdul Wasiu Hudu who spoke to Citi News about their operation at the scene said the situation has been brought under control.

“Upon assessment of the situation, we realized they needed assistance because the situation was more than they expected. So we had to deploy two additional fire tenders. So it took us about two hours before we were able to bring the fire under control.”

He indicated that investigation is underway to ascertain actual cause of the fire.

Some outboard motors, a number of canoes and fishing nets are said to have been destroyed by the fire.

Earlier this week, another fire incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at about 5:10 am at Ho in the Volta Region.

It involved a gas filling station known as Mighty Gas near the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Although some staff members and customers sustained injuries, the fire was quickly restricted to the gas filling point due to the safety systems put in place.

No deaths were however been recorded as a result of the inferno but 14 persons were admitted at the hospital for treatment.

The company temporarily shut down to pave way for thorough assessment, repairs and improvements.

It is still unclear, the cause of the incident.

But officials of the Volta Regional Fire Service say the affected persons were at the gas station waiting to purchase gas when the incident occurred.

