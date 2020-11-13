ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.11.2020 Social News

C/R: 10 Hospitalized After Fire Ravages Fuel Station At Abrofo Mpoano

C/R: 10 Hospitalized After Fire Ravages Fuel Station At Abrofo Mpoano
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Some 10 people have been hospitalized after they sustained various degree of injuries following a fire outbreak at Abrofo Mpoano near the Cape Coast Castle in the Central Region.

Eyewitnesses say, the fire razed a premix fuel station and destroyed scores of structures including shops in the areas.

They added that, the incident happened immediately after a tanker discharged a premix fuel at the station.

An official of the National Fire Service DO3 Abdul Wasiu Hudu who spoke to Citi News about their operation at the scene said the situation has been brought under control.

“Upon assessment of the situation, we realized they needed assistance because the situation was more than they expected. So we had to deploy two additional fire tenders. So it took us about two hours before we were able to bring the fire under control.”

He indicated that investigation is underway to ascertain actual cause of the fire.

Some outboard motors, a number of canoes and fishing nets are said to have been destroyed by the fire.

Earlier this week, another fire incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at about 5:10 am at Ho in the Volta Region.

It involved a gas filling station known as Mighty Gas near the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Although some staff members and customers sustained injuries, the fire was quickly restricted to the gas filling point due to the safety systems put in place.

No deaths were however been recorded as a result of the inferno but 14 persons were admitted at the hospital for treatment.

The company temporarily shut down to pave way for thorough assessment, repairs and improvements.

It is still unclear, the cause of the incident.

But officials of the Volta Regional Fire Service say the affected persons were at the gas station waiting to purchase gas when the incident occurred.

--- citinewsroom

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
NPP Mourns Rawlings
13.11.2020 | News
Rawlings’ Death: Africa Has Lost An Icon – ADDI
13.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death: Ghana Begins 7day National Mourning Today
13.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death: He'll Be Remembered As Legendary Revolutionary Leader — PPP
13.11.2020 | News
Election 2020 Is 'Aseda' Election To Thank Akufo-Addo For Creating Oti Region - Nana Odumgya Amponsah
13.11.2020 | News
Aggrieved Menzgold Customers Insist On Gov't Bailout
13.11.2020 | News
Shai Osudoku DCE Laments Takeover Of Agric Lands By Real Estate Developers
12.11.2020 | News
Read Biography Of Jerry John Rawlings
12.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death Must Unite, Tame Wild Political Hearts — Christian Council
12.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Our Founder Is No Longer With Us – Mahama Announces To NDC
43 minutes ago

Ghana's COVID-19 Active Cases Rise To 1,519
53 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line