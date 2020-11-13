Rawlings' Death: Akufo-Addo Visits Konadu Today 

President Akufo-Addo will today, Friday, November 13 lead a government delegation to visit former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings over the passing of her husband.

The visit comes after the President was officially informed of the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings on Thursday.

The President is expected to console the former first lady and announce some government support for the family.

Already, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has on behalf of Ghanaians extended his profound sympathies over the demise of former president.

Nana Akufo-Addo has described the passing of the ex-statesman as a big loss to the country and the government at large eulogizing that “a great tree has fallen, and Ghana is poorer for this loss.”

A statement from his office issued on Thursday, November 12, 2020, assured the bereaved family of collaborating with them in organizing a befitting funeral ceremony.

“I convey the deep sympathies of Government and the people of Ghana to his wife, the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children, and family of the late President, in these difficult times. Government will work closely with the family of President Rawlings on the arrangements for a fitting State Funeral for the late President, and will keep the nation informed accordingly.”

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings passed on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Mr. Rawlings recently buried his late mother Madam Victoria Agbotui who passed on at the age of 101.

Government as part of its commiserating measures has declared seven days of national mourning with flags across the country to be flown at half-mast.

These presidential orders are to take effect from today Friday, November 13, 2020, to Friday, November 20, 2020.

In the statement, the President disclosed that he and his Vice President have suspended all political campaigns during the same period.

“I have directed that all national flags should fly at half-mast for the next seven (7) days in all parts of the country, and have declared seven days of national mourning from Friday, 13th November to Friday, 20th November. In honour of the memory of former President Rawlings, the Vice President and I have suspended our political campaigns for same period”, the statement announced. Family requests privacy

Meanwhile, the family of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings have asked the public to respect their privacy following the death of their beloved.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the office of the former President on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The family also disclosed that Mr. Rawlings died after a short illness.

“It is with deep sadness that the family of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd), informs the public that the former President of the Republic, passed away on Thursday morning after a short illness.”

“The family requests privacy at this difficult moment.”

The family also added, “details of funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”