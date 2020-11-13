NDC PC For Nkoranza North Spotted Fixing A Road At Adumasa

The deplorable state of the road network in the Nkoranza North constituency has been the greatest worry of the people. Not only has it been the cause of the low level of development in the constituency, but also loss of precious lives due to fatal road accidents.

It has been sixteen years of poor leadership by NPP and the constituency now cries for change because she has benefited absolutely nothing from the NPP's administration.

Since Hon. Joseph Kwasi Mensah took the mantle as an aspirant to represent the constituency, his foremost vision is to see all the major roads tarred.

If the people doubted his commitment to the promises he has made, then their doubts are finally settled. Hon. was spotted at Adumasa where he was seen assisting the taxi drivers of the community to maintain a side of the road leading to Dromankese

JKM and the team were on a rescue mission when they came across this group of hardworking drivers filling portholes and gutters with sand. Hon. did not hesitate to join the party.

He took a spade from the people and with excitement helped them finish the work.

"I thought he was going to greet us and go away; I was very surprised seeing him with a spade and working seriously. Indeed, he is the man for the job", one of the drivers told his friend.

The drivers expressed so much disappointment in the current MP and his government.

They criticized that even though that road leads to the hometown of the current MP, he's in the fourteenth year of service as a Member of Parliament but no show.

Hon Joseph Kwasi Mensah gave them assurance and encouraged them to work harder towards the development of the constituency, for their effort will not be in vain.

He pleaded for their support in the coming elections so that the vision he has for the constituency will become a reality.