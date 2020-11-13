Tano South Municipal Assembly Holds Assembly Meeting At Bechem

The Second General meeting of the First Session of the Tano South Municipal Assembly has been held at St. Joseph College of Education in Bechem of the Ahafo Region.

The meeting was attended by Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi, the MCE for Tano South, Hon. Asare Antwi, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Mr. Akaditi Ayambire Municipal Coordinating Director, representative of the Bechem Traditional Council, Assembly Members and Heads of Department.

The presiding member of the Assembly, Hon. Asare Antwi, in an opening address said, the meeting would offer members the opportunity to deliberate on developmental issues confronting the municipality in the areas of health, education, sanitation, roads and among others.

According to him, the meeting would also help members to bring their expertise to bear to help management of the Assembly to prepare appropriate composite budget to be used by Assembly in 2021.

Hon. Antwi said, one of the responsibilities of the Assembly members is to monitor the activities carried out by Management of the Assembly and if possible urge Assembly to review some of its activities and programmes to meet the demands of the residents.

He changed Assembly members to apply the model standing orders whenever they want to ask questions, clarification during proceedings and many more and however informed them to contribute their quota to make the meeting a success.

The Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi in his sessional address commended the Assembly Members for their prompt response to the meeting and thanked them for supporting the Assembly to welcome the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo and the Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during their tour in the Municipality to inspect the ongoing developmental projects which have been commenced by the central government and that of the Assembly.

On the Assembly's Internal Generated Fund (IGF) , Hon. Takyi said a number of strategies have been put in place by Assembly to ensure more revenue is acquired but the emergence of COVID - 19 pandemic in Ghana has completely affected the Assembly's revenue where the Assembly could not even achieve its revenue target for the year 2020.

This he said would not make the Assembly to implement its planed programmers and activities in the 2020 Annual Action Plan (AAP) and charged all participants to honor their tax obligations to ensure Assembly obtains exponential rate of revenue.

On the achievements of government, he reiterated that the assumption of office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo has made the Municipality records a number of developmental projects in the various sectors of the economy such as health, roads, education, sanitation, agriculture among others.

Hon. Takyi further urged all and sundry to support government implement its planed activities, programmes and policies so as to help improve the living standards of the people.

He said the Covid-19 has caused destruction to the life of many people and informed Assembly members and other opinion leaders not to rely on their laurels and continue to educate their relatives to adhere to COVID -19 preventive measures. Hon. Takyi however used the occasion to remind the participants about the upcoming Municipal edition of 36th Farmers' Day Celebration with the theme; “ensuring Agribusiness Development under Covid-1-19 opportunities and Challenges."

Hon. Takyi encouraged the electorates to come out in their number to vote during the 2020 general elections and however urged party's executives to educate the citizenry on party's manifesto and also preach peace before, during and after the said elections.