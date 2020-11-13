GBC Studio B Host Finale Of IDDRR Quiz Competition

Listen to article

Last year champions of the International day for Disaster Risk Reduction quiz competition, Tepa Senior High School took home the cup for the second time.

They beat Sommo SHS, Serwaah Nyarko SHS and Bolgatanga SHS in this year’s competition held on the theme: "It's all About Governance."

The event organized by Green Africa Youth Organisation in partnership with National Disaster Management Organisation NADMO, the Africa Youth Advisory Board for Disaster Risk Reduction, AYAB- DRR and the Accra Office of UNESCO that took place at the GBC Studio B in Kanda Accra on November 8, 2020.

The winning school Tepa SHS took home a Laptop for the school, Phones for the students, books, pens and other prices with first runner up Sommo SHS and second runner up Serwah Nyarko SHS taking consolations prices.

The Competition dubbed “Catch Them Young" has being in operation since 2018 and was aimed at educating young people on awareness on basic principles of Disaster Risk Reduction, DRR, Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, SFDRR, African Program of Action, PoA and their connection to Sustainable development goals, SDG goals as well as Ghana’s Development agenda.

Disaster Risk Reduction fits into Green Africa Youth Organization’s overall strategy of contributing to sustainable development by building the capacity of young people to provide solution and take action on pressing environmental issues.

It also seeks to promote Ghana’s strategy on engaging young people in Disaster risk Reduction, Recovery information on COVID 19.

The National Disaster Management Organization NADMO is legally mandated to manage disasters and coordinates all Disaster Risk Reduction activities and as such considers children and youth as valuable stakeholders in the Disaster Risk Reduction process.

The Africa Youth Advisory Board on Disaster Risk Reduction is a board instituted under the Africa Union Commission AUC to facilitate meaningful engagement of young people at all levels.