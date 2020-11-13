ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.11.2020 Social News

Rawlings' Death: He'll Be Remembered As Legendary Revolutionary Leader — PPP

By Reporter
Rawlings' Death: He'll Be Remembered As Legendary Revolutionary Leader — PPP
Listen to article

The Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) has sent condolences to the family of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings whose sudden demise occurred yesterday Thursday November 12.

The party says the former President will forever be remembered as a legendary revolutionary leader, a nationalist, disciplinarian, pragmatist, and a defender of social justice.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the party Paa Kow Ackon, he said Rawlings' integrity, sublime leadership and contribution to the socio-political development of Ghana and the continent at large are imprinted in the sand of time.

The former President died at age 73 after battling a short illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Read full statement below:

13th November, 2020

For Immediate Release

PPP SYMPATHIZES WITH THE FAMILY OF FLT LT JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS

We have learned with great sadness today of the untimely death of Mr. Jerry John Rawlings, Ghana’s longest serving President.

We fondly remember Mr Rawlings as a legendary revolutionary leader, a nationalist, disciplinarian, pragmatist, and a defender of social justice who devoted his entire life to the development and empowerment of Ghanaians.

His integrity, sublime leadership and contribution to the socio-political development of Ghana and the continent at large are imprinted in the sand of time.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members, friends and his political associates; particularly, leadership and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). May the members of the NDC find solace in the memory of the deep devotion and contributions of their founder.

May God grant his soul a peaceful rest.

SIGNED

Paa Kow Ackon

National Secretary

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Election 2020 Is 'Aseda' Election To Thank Akufo-Addo For Creating Oti Region - Nana Odumgya Amponsah
13.11.2020 | News
Aggrieved Menzgold Customers Insist On Gov't Bailout
13.11.2020 | News
Shai Osudoku DCE Laments Takeover Of Agric Lands By Real Estate Developers
12.11.2020 | News
Read Biography Of Jerry John Rawlings
12.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death Must Unite, Tame Wild Political Hearts — Christian Council
12.11.2020 | News
NDC Headquarters Goes Red As News Of Rawlings' Death Shocks Ghanaians
12.11.2020 | News
5 Injured In Fire Outbreak In Cape Coast
12.11.2020 | News
Ghana Olympic Committee Mourns Rawlings
12.11.2020 | News
Residents Lament Rampant Accidents On Garu-Bawku Untarred Man-Hole Ridden Road
12.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Rawlings' Death: He'll Be Remembered As Legendary Revolution...
2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Shares Fond Memories Of Rawlings
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line