CPP Chairperson Writes Emotional Letter To Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings

Listen to article

The Chairperson of the CPP wrote a moving letter to the wife of the former president Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings whom she referred to as her sister whom she loves. She commiserated with her and pledged her support for her in these trying times.

My Dearest sister,

My heart broke to hear the news about your husband’s passing away. You two looked so amazing together. My heart goes out to you and your family on the passing of your husband, father and best friend, know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. I know how much you loved him. But I even know how much he loved you. The former president has played his part in the governance of this country and the service in this nation and Ghana will be grateful for his role that he has played.

I trust that the love between you and your husband will help you go through this difficult times; I am confident the strength of the women you have supported over the years will take you to a place of peace.

Even though fate has brutally snatched him away from you, I am sure he is still here in your heart and will always be. Even death cannot part away you two. Take care! Do let me know if there is anything that I could do for you.

Your sister,

Nana Akosua Sarpong Kumakuma

Nana Akosua Sarpong Kumakuma is the current chairperson of the Convention People’s Party and has virtually transformed the CPP with her charismatic and full dedication to the cause of the Party. She believes the CPP is ready to assume the reins of power in Ghana.