Election 2020 Is 'aseda' Election To Thank Prez Akufo Addo For Creating Oti Region - Nana Odumgya Amponsah

Nana Odumgya Amponsah I, the Paramount Chief of Ahamansu Traditional Area was full of praise for the incumbent government under the distinguished leadership of H.E Nana Akufo Addo and the NPP.

The Oti Regional Youth Wing as part of its climax of the Touching Base tour of the Akan Constituency paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Ahamansu.

The elated Chief did not mince words when he stated blatantly that this year's elections is 'aseda' elections for the chiefs and people in the Oti Region. Nana Odumgya eulogized the bravery exhibited by the President of the Republic amidst all opposition to the creation of the Region and even though chiefs are statute-barred from engaging in partisan politics, however, they also vote.

The Chief praised the Youth Wing for such a retail campaign. He observed that this is the first time a regional party has engaged his community in such a manner. He then poured libation to say a special prayer for President Akufo Addo and Rashid Bawa's victory on December 7.

On his part, King David Nkanbonam Oti Regional Youth Commander expressed his appreciation to Nananom and all the youth groups for their kind words and commitment towards the 'aseda' campaign.

The team has since left Akan to Buem for the second leg of the third phase of the tour.

Story By: ORYW Media & Publicity