Aggrieved Menzgold Customers Insist On Gov't Bailout

The Chairman of the Coalition of Aggrieved Menzgold customers, Isaac Nyarko has repeated calls for government to help resolve the Menzgold issues and have their monies paid to them.

Following an order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to suspend aspects of its operations in 2018, Menzgold has since struggled to pay monies belonging to its customers.

Chief Executive Officer of the troubled company, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 was accused of running a ponzi scheme.

Speaking on Citi Breakfast Show, Mr. Isaac Nyarko stated that the Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Kpemka earlier showed commitment to help them have the issue resolved but no results have been seen.

“My plea is to Deputy Attorney General whom we met, and he showed commitment and goodwill to help resolve this issue before NAM1 came. He said he would form a tripartite committee to ensure that all stakeholders, customers, Menzgold management, NAM1 himself, and government officials will be appointed to sit on this issue and track NAM1’s monies, the Dubai money, and the gold bars that EOCO confiscated.”

“He said he would make sure these assets are liquidated so that we can have our money and that is what we are still looking for that government will show an active commitment to this promise that Kpemka made. But now when you call him he doesn’t answer his phone calls,” he added.

