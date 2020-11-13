Rawlings' Death: NDC MPs Suspend Campaign Activities

The Minority Members in Parliament have suspended all campaign activities to mourn the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings, founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a statement signed by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority noted that the country has lost a great icon and hero.

The Minority added that Jerry John Rawlings fought greatly for the country.

“The Minority in Parliament is deeply saddened at the tragic news of the passing of Former President and Founder of the National Democratic Congress, H.E. Jerry John Rawlings. It is most difficult to come to terms with this shocking development considering that only a few weeks ago he looked well and hearty when we visited his home to commiserate with him on the loss of his dear mother. Ghana and I dare say Africa has lost a political icon. Ghana owes her current democratic credentials as a peaceful and stable democracy to Jerry John Rawlings. He is unmatched in the fight against corruption as he made it a high-risk activity.”

Rawlings died on Thursday at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

He passed on at the age of 73.

The Minority MPs in the statement expressed their condolence to the family of the late former president.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, particularly our colleague, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings. The void created by his departure cannot be filled. Ghana has lost a dedicated public servant par excellence,” the statement noted.

Read the full statement below:

NDC MINORITY MOURNS THE PASSING OF FORMER PRESIDENT AND NDC FOUNDER, H.E. JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS

The Minority in Parliament is deeply saddened at the tragic news of the passing of Former President and Founder of the National Democratic Congress, H.E. Jerry John Rawlings.

It is most difficult to come to terms with this shocking development considering that only a few weeks ago he looked well and hearty when we visited his home to commiserate with him on the loss of his dear mother.

Ghana and I dare say Africa has lost a political icon. Ghana owes her current democratic credentials as a peaceful and stable democracy to Jerry John Rawlings. He is unmatched in the fight against corruption as he made it a high risk activity.

His motivation for public service was for the public good. He selflessly and relentlessly fought cronysm, nepotism and graft. His death must inspire all to seek the national interest.

We offer our deepest condolences to his family, particularly our colleague, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.

The void created by his departure cannot be filled. Ghana has lost a dedicated public servant par excellence.

All Minority MPs have accordingly suspended our campaigns consistent with the leadership exhibited by our Flagbearer, H.E. John Dramani Mahama.

May the Lord grant President Rawlings' soul peaceful eternal rest.

Signed,

Haruna Iddrisu (MP)

[Minority Leader]