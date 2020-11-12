Ghana Olympic Committee Mourns Rawlings LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has announced that is is shocked at the sudden death of former President of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings. Mr. Ben Nunoo-Mensah President of the GOC in a statement said, he was astounded and sad by the death of the former president. "It's a sad day for our nation, Ghana, but we have to live by what he preached - probity and accountability. We have lost a great statesman," he said. Former President Rawlings died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital. ---GNA
