12.11.2020 Social News

Ghana Olympic Committee Mourns Rawlings

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has announced that is is shocked at the sudden death of former President of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr. Ben Nunoo-Mensah President of the GOC in a statement said, he was astounded and sad by the death of the former president.

"It's a sad day for our nation, Ghana, but we have to live by what he preached - probity and accountability. We have lost a great statesman," he said.

Former President Rawlings died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital.

---GNA

