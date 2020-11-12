ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.11.2020 Social News

Residents Lament Rampant Accidents On Garu-Bawku Untarred Man-Hole Ridden Road

Residents Lament Rampant Accidents On Garu-Bawku Untarred Man-Hole Ridden Road
Listen to article

Angry residents of Garu in the Upper East Region have appealed to government to work on the Garu-Bawku highway to help reduce the rate of accidents recorded.

Mr. Daniel Avoka, a resident of Garu in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the condition of the Garu -Bawku road was badly deteriorated and had contributed to many accidents there.

Mr Avoka said the road had been abandoned for the past five years and the rate of accidents on that stretch could not be overemphasized and prayed for reduction of the menace.

"Our prayer is that it shouldn't lead them to lose anybody in those two districts", he stated.

Mr. Avoka also complained that the bad nature of the road did not attract economic activities and stressed that many workers refused postings to Garu district.

Mr Solomon Mbila also in an interview said increasing cases of respiratory diseases due to the dusty nature of the road was a challenge.

"We have been trying our best as a community to fill the potholes to make plying the road easier by pouring gravel in them, but all to no avail, because whenever it rains the rain washes the sand to the ends of the road, therefore leading to creating of larger holes", he added

Mr. Mbila said during the rainy season, plying the roads was difficult as water covered everywhere.

Mr. Kennedy Aladago a native, said he personally saw several accidents on the road and believed it could be worse if concrete measures were not taken.

Mr. Aladago lamented about the fact that the two roads leading to Garu were both damaged and called for serious attention.

---GNA

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Ghana Olympic Committee Mourns Rawlings
12.11.2020 | News
Bolga: Market Women Describe Rawlings As A Great Leader
12.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death Has Ruffled Feathers, Shocked Us — Oti Region NDC
12.11.2020 | News
Kumasi Goes Gloom Over Death Of Rawlings
12.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death Great Loss To Africa – Dr. Lawrence Tetteh
12.11.2020 | News
Sekondi-Takoradi In Shock Over Death Of Rawlings
12.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death: I’m Disturbed – Fritz Baffour
12.11.2020 | News
Ghanaians Shocked In Disbelief Over Rawlings Death
12.11.2020 | News
Rawlings Political Ideals Cannot Be Taken From Us – Afotey-Agbo
12.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Gandawi Chiefs Pay Historic Visit To Akufo-Addo At Jubilee H...
58 minutes ago

Rawlings' Death Has Ruffled Feathers, Shocked Us — Oti Regio...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line