ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.11.2020 Public Messages

Youth In Focus Ghana Mourns Rawlings

Youth In Focus Ghana Mourns Rawlings
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

On this day, Thursday October 12, 2020, the 1st President of the 4th Republic of Ghana and the Founding Father of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings has transitioned to the world of our ancestors.

It is indeed a very sad day for Ghanaians and the world at large as one of our illustrious leaders whose leadership widwifed Ghana to become a beacon of democracy and constitutional rule in Africa is demised.

Youth in Focus Ghana(YIFG), a youth group made up of past student leaders and young intellectuals from all tertiary institutions in Ghana wishes to express our deepest condolence to the family and Ghanaians as we mourn the death of our former President.

The ideals which he stood for, probity and accountability, and his legacies will continue to light in perpetuity and give guidance to all of us.

From the source we came, the source we shall go. May you transition to the world of our ancestors in peace. Cheers to the gift of your life and your great sacrifice for mother Ghana.

A great oak tree has fallen. Fare thee well ‘Papa J’. Rest In Peace.

More Public Messages
Modern Ghana Links
Greetings To All Muslims On The Occasion Of Islamic New Year 1442
21.08.2020 | Release
Happy National Independence Anniversary To All Indians
15.08.2020 | Release
Time For Sierra Leoneans To Seek The Face Of God Almighty For Guidance And Protection In All National Development Agenda
10.08.2020 | Release
Happy And Peaceful Eid al-Adha - Francis Owusu-Akyaw To All Muslims
31.07.2020 | Release
Have a Joyous Eid-ul-Adha Celebrations - Kwadaso MP
31.07.2020 | Release
Message To Venezuela On 66th Birthday Of The Commandant
28.07.2020 | Release
Commemorating 66th Birthday Of Commandant Hugo Chavez!
28.07.2020 | Release
Secretary-General António Guterres Video Message On 75th Anniversary Of UN Charter
24.06.2020 | Release
World Refugee Day: Solidarity With African Refugees
21.06.2020 | Release
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Gandawi Chiefs Pay Historic Visit To Akufo-Addo At Jubilee H...
2 hours ago

Rawlings' Death Has Ruffled Feathers, Shocked Us — Oti Regio...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line