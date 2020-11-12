Youth In Focus Ghana Mourns Rawlings

On this day, Thursday October 12, 2020, the 1st President of the 4th Republic of Ghana and the Founding Father of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings has transitioned to the world of our ancestors.

It is indeed a very sad day for Ghanaians and the world at large as one of our illustrious leaders whose leadership widwifed Ghana to become a beacon of democracy and constitutional rule in Africa is demised.

Youth in Focus Ghana(YIFG), a youth group made up of past student leaders and young intellectuals from all tertiary institutions in Ghana wishes to express our deepest condolence to the family and Ghanaians as we mourn the death of our former President.

The ideals which he stood for, probity and accountability, and his legacies will continue to light in perpetuity and give guidance to all of us.

From the source we came, the source we shall go. May you transition to the world of our ancestors in peace. Cheers to the gift of your life and your great sacrifice for mother Ghana.

A great oak tree has fallen. Fare thee well ‘Papa J’. Rest In Peace.