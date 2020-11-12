ModernGhanalogo

Akufo-Addo Confirms Rawlings Death Today

Akufo-Addo Confirms Rawlings Death Today
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

President Akufo-Addo has confirmed the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Akufo-Addo in a statement said Mr Rawlings passed away around 10:30am on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, “where the former President was receiving treatment, after a short illness.”

“I convey the deep sympathies of Government and the people of Ghana to his wife, the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, the children and family of the late President, in these difficult times.”

President Akufo-Addo enjoyed a great relationship with Mr Rawlings before his death unlike former President John Mahama who had a somewhat 'rough' relationship with the late President who founded the party, NDC which helped him to become president of Ghana.

Below is the full statement from the presidency:

1112202044131-0eu2xkjwwr-48f69155-f1cb-48a2-92df-2421fa8ae02b-212x300

---DGN online

More Headlines
