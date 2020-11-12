Rawlings' Death: Akufo-Addo, Bawumia Suspend Campaigns

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawuia have suspended all campaign activities following the demise of former president Jerry John Rawlings.

In a statement from the Jubilee House, the President, Nana Akufo–Addo said he, “together with his Vice President have suspended all political campaigns” for the next seven days.

The government has also declared a seven-day national day of mourning following the death of former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

Additionally, flags across the country are to be flown at half-mast.

The President also said the government will work closely with the family of the late Former President and “give him a fitting state funeral.”

These presidential orders are to take effect from tomorrow, Friday, November 13, 2020, to Friday, November 20, 2020.

Rawlings' death

Former President Jerry John Rawlings passed on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 10 am.

He died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment after battling ill-health.

Rawlings died at the age of 73.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has also suspended his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region over the death of the founder of the National Democratic Congress.

Read full statement below;

---citinewsroom