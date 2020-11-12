ModernGhanalogo

12.11.2020 General News

Bawumia Is A Role Model To Zongo Youth — Binduri Imam

The Muslim Community in Binduri in the Upper East Region has hailed the contribution of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to governance of the country and his positive impact on the Zongo Youth.

At a durbar of chiefs and people of Bazua in the Binduri Constituency, the Imam of the Binduri Muslim Community, Tanimu Dabre, on behalf of his people, said Dr Bawumia's qualities were inspiring to many Muslim youth.

"We are proud of you for what you are doing for the country," Imam Dabre said.

"Your qualities are an inspiration and you are a role model to the youth in our Zongo communities."

The Imam commended Dr Bawumia for his kindness to the people and urged him to keep pushing for development of zongos and underprivileged communities.

"Your kindness and goodness are evident all over the country and we urge you to continue with your good works."

Imam Dabre hailed government's development policy for Zongo communities and appealed for Binduri to be considered for one of the 16 model senior high schools the New Patriotic Party-led government had promised to build in the regions in its next term of office.

---GNA

