Rawlings Political Ideals Cannot Be Taken From Us – Afotey-Agbo

Member of Parliament for Kpone Katamanso, Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo has paid glowing tribute to ex-President, Jerry John Rawlings.

He said the demise of the late statesman came as a heavy blow to many Ghanaians particularly individuals in the political landscape.

Afotey-Agbo, a close ally of the former President speaking shortly on the passing expressed shock at the sad news while reminiscing some past moments he shared with Mr. Rawlings.

He said the strides he together with some of his colleague parliamentarians have made as politicians are as a result of the tutelage they acquired from the ex-President of which they will fondly remember him for.

“I have been with him since childhood when he was coming to my grandfather’s place at the age of 14. That is when I saw him and through his actions, I was encouraged and motivated to stick to his ideals forever at a youthful age. Some of us have been so fortunate to have learnt a lot from him. And whoever we are and whatever we have learnt from this man, nobody can take it away from us, and we will tell the world about it.”

Jerry John Rawlings died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The news was confirmed to Citi News by sources close to the bereaved family.

Citi News sources said the former President has been unwell for the past few weeks shortly after he buried his late mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui in October 2020.

Mr. Afotey-Agbo said the unfortunate death of the former President has indeed left a great vacuum.

“This is very unfortunate. This is a big blow to all of us and many people who have worked closely with him. He is someone who encourages us to do our work and that is how some of us have come this far as politicians. His demise and departure is a big blow to us, and we don’t know how we are going to handle it”, he eulogized.

---citinewsroom