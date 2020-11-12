ModernGhanalogo

We'll Miss A Great Leader — George Weah, Other African Leaders Pay Tribute To Rawlings
Presidents of various African countries are pouring in their tributes following the demise of ex-President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings.

The government of the Republic of Liberia has expressed its condolences to the people of Ghana.

George Weah in commiserating with Ghana said the continent will miss a great leader.

Ghana’s Northern neighbour, Burkina has also described Rawlings’ demise as a big loss to Africa.

“It is with sadness that I learned of the passing of former President of Ghana John Jerry Rawlings.

With its disappearance, Africa loses a Pan-Africanist and Ghana a man of conviction, a patriot who has been able to put his country back on the path of growth and democracy”, Burkina Faso President said in a tweet.

