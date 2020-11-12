Mahama Suspends Ashanti Region Campaign Tour Over Rawlings Death

Former President John Dramani Mahama has cut short his 6day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.

This follows the sudden death of the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ex-President Jerry John Rawlings.

In a statement issued by the Campaign Spokesperson, James Agyenim Boateng, the campaign tour was suspended immediately the news broke.

Mahama started the tour of the Region yesterday November 10.

Rawlings died on Thursday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

