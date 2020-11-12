Popular online video platform YouTube on Wednesday night said an error which prevented users from viewing content for a couple of hours has been resolved.
"...And we're back – we're so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us," the platform's troubleshooting team said a couple of hours after acknowledging the issue.
"If you're having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you're not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix," TeamYouTube said in an initial post.
According to Downdetector.com, which tracks website status, users started experiencing issues just after 4 pm (0000 GMT Thursday) with some 286,000 users reporting problems at one point. YouTube said services were back just after 6 pm.
YouTube, Alphabet's video subsidiary, did not immediately specify how many users were affected by the issues, nor their cause.
'Dumsor' Hit YouTube With Cause Unclear
