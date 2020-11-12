ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.11.2020 Tributes & Condolences

Rawlings Death A Devastating Blow To Us---Dr. Anyars Mourns

Rawlings Death A Devastating Blow To Us---Dr. Anyars Mourns
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

*Rawlings Death A Devastating Blow To Us---Dr. Anyars Mourns*

*Dr. Ibrahim Anyars, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Tamale Central, has suspended his ongoing campaign in the constituency after he was hit by news of the demise of Former President Jerry John Rawlings.*

Dr. Anyars in mourning the late JJ Rawlings soberly reflected that his death indeed comes as a devastating blow.

"President JJ Rawlings' death is indeed a devastating blow to all of us as Ghanaians. It is with great sadness that we mourn a true warrior of our time. I wish to express my deepest condolence to the bereaved family as we celebrate the life of a true fighter, charismatic leader, and a man of the people," Dr. Ibrahim Anyars stated on Thursday.

Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings has died at age 73.

He is said to have died Thursday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Sources revealed that he fell ill and was rushed to the hospital.

It would be recalled that Rawlings buried his mother a few weeks ago.

More on this story

More

More Tributes & Condolences
Modern Ghana Links
CPP Chairperson Writes Emotional Letter To Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings
13.11.2020 | News
Eulogizing Late Dr. Abdul Noor Anas Kaliisa; One Of Infectious Passion For Education
12.11.2020 | News
Papa Nii Pays 'Melancholic Tribute' To Murdered Finance Manager Of Hot FM
15.10.2020 | News
Hot FM Opens Book Of Condolence For Murdered Finance Manager
14.10.2020 | News
NPP Germany Mourns Murdered Mfantseman MP Hon. Ekow Hayford
09.10.2020 | News
JOSPONG Group Chairman Siaw Agyepong Mourns With Rawlings' Family
02.10.2020 | News
Condolence Message On The Death Of The Blessed Emir Of Kuwait
01.10.2020 | News
Rev Dr.  Bonsu, A Real Gallant Soldier Of The Cross
20.08.2020 | News
Second Year Celebration Of The Death Of Mr. Joseph Henry Mensah + (31/10/1928 -12/07/2018)
11.07.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

UN Saddened By Rawlings' Death
2 hours ago

Read Biography Of Jerry John Rawlings
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line