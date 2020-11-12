UEW Renews Partnership With Methodist University College

Management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and Methodist University College Ghana (MUCG), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to renew and expand their affiliation partnership.

The MoU, which was to renew and expand the affiliation of postgraduate programmes leading to the award of Master's degree of UEW, was signed at the Council Chamber of UEW, North Campus, Winneba.

The programmes in the affiliation partnership to be offered by MUCG, include MA Educational Administration and Supervision, MPhil Education Administration, MA Educational Leadership and School Improvement, MPhil Educational Leadership and School Improvement, MA Educational Assessment and Evaluation, MPhil Educational Assessment and Evaluation, PhD Educational Assessment and Evaluation, PhD in Education, MA Entrepreneurship and Corporate Strategy, and MPhil Entrepreneurship and Corporate Strategy.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Vice Chancellor, UEW, Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni, expressed delight in having MUCG on board again.

“This is a very happy moment in the life of any university when our friends come to say to us that they appreciate the relationship and would like to have it extended. So, this morning, we have our friends from Methodist University College to have a conversation.”

He indicated the UEW's determination to ensure that it discharges its obligation of mentoring affiliate institutions with distinction within the framework of networking and cooperation, aimed at building a better nation and a better world.

“As an institution, we don't only train our own; we also help others to train theirs and once we are forging that kind of relationship and affiliations, we know that it is not only in the interest of Methodist University but is also in our interest to ensure that we spread our network. Which network in turn would also brand us? We believe that this cooperation will not just end here but more programmes will be developed and a stronger affiliation will emerge.”

The Registrar, UEW, Surveyor Paul Osei Barima Esq., reiterated that the most important thing for tertiary education was forging collaborations in the field of academia.