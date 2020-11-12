I’ll Ensure Peaceful Election – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has reiterated his administration's commitment towards ensuring a peaceful conduct of the December 7 general election.

He said “a wholehearted” effort is being made to ensure the peace and stability of the nation as it enters the last four weeks of the 2020 electioneering campaign.

“Ghana has rightly earned her reputation as the pacesetter of democratic governance on the continent, a reputation I am determined to uphold and indeed, enhance prior to, during and after the December 7 elections,” President Akufo-Addo stated when he inaugurated the 15-member Governing Board of the National Peace Council at the Jubilee house in Accra on Tuesday evening.

President Akufo-Addo said “the National Peace Council has become a point of reference for addressing various conflict situations in Ghana and particularly election related conflicts.”

“So I charge you, members of the newly constituted board to continue the good work done by your predecessors and employ the most appropriate strategies that will continue to contribute to sustain the peace beyond the 2020 elections. You are a distinguished and eminent group of Ghanaians who the nation expects to be up to the task,” the President reiterated.

Minister of State, at the Interior Ministry, Bryan Acheampong, for his part, said that the National Peace Council in collaboration with the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana had established 23 mediation committees ahead of the December 7 elections with the objective of intervening in conflicts that might arise before, during and after the process.

“The Peace Council has also in partnership with the West African Network for Peace Building, set up a national election early warning and response group to facilitate early resolution of electoral disputes ahead of the December election,” he said.

In a response on behalf of his colleagues, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, the Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, assured that the board would work hard to ensure the maintenance of peace in the country.

The members of the governing board of the National Peace Council are Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, representing the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council; Nana Dr. S.K.B Asante (Asokorehene), from the National House of Chiefs; Alhaji Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana; Rev. Father Emmanuel Fianu, SVD, Catholic Bishops Conference; Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, National Council for Christian and Charismatic Churches; Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Christian Council; and Numo Blafo Akotia Omatsu III, representing the Practitioners of African Traditional Religion.

The rest are Nana Agyakoma Difie II (Mamponghemaa), the President's nominee; Rev. Col. John Kwamina Otoo (Rtd), President's nominee; Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, Tijaaniya Muslim Group; Sheikh Salman Mohammed Alhassan, Al-sunnah Muslim Mission; Joana Adzoa Opare; Magdalene Kannae; and George Amoh, Executive Secretary, National Peace Council.

The National Peace Council (NPC) is an independent statutory body established through Act 818 of 2011.