12.11.2020 Crime & Punishment

Mallam Allegedly Kills Client In Hotel Room, Steals $10,000

Mallam Tanko MumuniMallam Tanko Mumuni
A 35-year-old Mallam has been busted by the police for allegedly killing his client in a hotel room.

The sad incident occurred at Awutu Ofaakor under the Kasoa Police Division in the Central Region yesterday.

According to the Awutu Ofaakor District Police Command, the Mallam who was identified as Sulemana Tanko Mumuni allegedly poisoned Anita Walters to death and then took away her $10,000.

The police are saying that Ms. Walters, believed to be an accountant for a hydraulic company, had taken the suspect as her spiritual father.

Awutu Ofaakor District Police Commander, DSP Samuel Amfoh, confirmed the arrest of Mallam Mumuni and said the management of the deceased's company decided to do an audit of her work after they suspected that some funds had been stolen from the company and that was where Ms. Walters allegedly decided to seek spiritual assistance from the Mallam.

DSP Amfoh indicated that the suspect invited the victim to a popular hotel in Kasoa to help her so that management could not audit her.

The police said upon arrival in the hotel room the suspect mixed some substance, believed to be poison, for Ms. Walters to drink after the Mallam found out that the deceased was carrying plenty dollars in her bag.

He then administered the poison and when she became weak, he wrapped her with selotape and hit her with exhaust pipe until she blacked out and then bolted with the cash.

She was later rushed first to Kasoa Polyclinic and then to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, but died the next day.

