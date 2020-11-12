ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.11.2020 Regional News

Disinfection Has Helped Government To Fight COVID-19---Dep. Savannah Regional Minister

Disinfection Has Helped Government To Fight COVID-19---Dep. Savannah Regional Minister
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Deputy Minister for Savannah Region, Hon. Samuel Yeyu Tika has stated that President Akufo Addo's decision to add disinfection exercise in the fight against COVID-19 since the outbreak entered into the country, has contributed tremendously to reduce the spread of the virus.

The Deputy Minister lamented that, when compared methods being used to fight the virus in some developed countries to that of Ghana, it shows clearly that President Akufo Addo and the NPP government have done marvelously well.

Hon. Yeyu Tika made this assertion in an interview, during the ongoing 3rd phase of the nationwide markets, lorry parks and other public places disinfection exercise at Damongo in the Savannah Region.

The nationwide disinfection exercise which is aimed at controlling the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country is a collaboration between the government and Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

The 3rd disinfection exercise according to Hon. Samuel Yeyu Tika is to ensure that the pandemic is kept under control in the region and country at large.

He averred saying, it is a known fact that President Akufo Addo since day one that the virus entered the country, has been able to manage it as compared to some developed nations.

"From the beginning, the President told the whole nation that he would fight the virus and indeed, he has been able to control it as a promise," he stated.

The Deputy Minister commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited for the dedication and support given to the government in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He, therefore, appealed to all Ghanaians particularly, the people of Savannah Region to contribute their part to ensure that the environment is always kept clean.

Hon. Tika further entreated the people to make sure they follow the laid down COVID-19 protocols in other to control the spread of the pandemic.

"People should not think that because they have not seen anybody infected with the virus, so the disease is gone. Rather, you have to protect yourselves and your family because the virus is real".

The Human Resources Manager for West Gonja Municipal Assembly, Mr. Mahama Abdulai who represented the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Saeed Muhazy Jibril said the nationwide disinfection exercise would go a long way to reduce the spread of the pandemic in the country if not eliminated.

He praised Ziomlion for being a good partner to the government for all these years and urged them to continue with the support given to President Akufo Addo and the government.

The Zoomlion Regional Manager for Savannah Region, Mr. Dawuni Peter on his part disclosed that the exercise is being carried out in 58 markets to cover 7 MMDAs in the Region.

Zoomlion he mentioned, is doing everything possible to assist the government fight the spread of the virus in the country saying, the company's door is opened 24 hours to collaborate with individuals, cooperate bodies, etc to disinfect their offices, homes, and wherever people go to meet.

11122020113318-1h830o4aau-whatsapp-image-2020-11-11-at-5.07.55-pm-2.jpeg

11122020113318-osjvm0x442-whatsapp-image-2020-11-11-at-5.07.55-pm.jpeg

11122020113319-1j041p5ccw-whatsapp-image-2020-11-11-at-5.07.54-pm-1.jpeg

11122020113323-l5hsk8v331-whatsapp-image-2020-11-11-at-5.07.54-pm.jpeg

11122020113325-ptkwn0y442-whatsapp-image-2020-11-11-at-5.07.53-pm-1.jpeg

11122020113327-uypctgfsrm-whatsapp-image-2020-11-11-at-5.07.53-pm.jpeg

11122020113328-0eu2xkjwwr-whatsapp-image-2020-11-11-at-5.07.52-pm-1.jpeg

11122020113330-1j041p5ccw-whatsapp-image-2020-11-11-at-5.07.52-pm.jpeg

More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
S/R: Government, Zoomlion Embarks On Phase 3 Of Market Disinfections
12.11.2020 | News
Kumasi Prisons Receive Support From Susanna Wesley Mission Auxiliary
11.11.2020 | News
Ahafo Markets Benefit From 3rd Phase Of National Disinfection 
11.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Fight: Middlebelt Development Authority Distributes PPEs To Residents
11.11.2020 | News
Invest In Us Just Like SHS Students—Tailoring, Dressmaking Apprentices To Gov't
10.11.2020 | News
Kafaba And Other Communities In The East Gonja Municipality Benefit From Maltiti Foundation's Health Screening Outreach
10.11.2020 | News
Ghana Teen Choice Awards 2020 Nominations Now Open
09.11.2020 | News
Ajumako Enyan Essiam Gets Back Cocoa District Status
09.11.2020 | News
US, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center Partner To Build Disaster Management Capabilities
09.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Take My Blessings, I Leave You In The Hands Of God — Otumfuo...
52 minutes ago

We'll Restore Ghana Back To Path Of Progress, Make Education...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line