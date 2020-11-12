ModernGhanalogo

12.11.2020 Crime & Punishment

Kasoa Ofaakor: Fake Spiritualist Arrested For $10k Dollar Robbery, Murder

A 35-year-old-Self-Styled Mallam, Suleman Mumuni Tanko popularly known in Cape Coast as TK has been arrested by the Kasoa Ofaakor District Police Command for allegedly poisoning and killing a 24-year-old client, Anita Walters in a hotel room.

He bolted with her $10,000 after allegedly committing the crime.

According to the police, the deceased is an accountant to a power hydraulic company in the Odupong Ofaakor community who went to seek protection and guidance.

The Kasoa Ofaakor District Police Commander, DSP Samuel Shedrack Amfoh revealed that employers of the deceased decided to audit her after they suspected that money had been stolen from the company’s account.

He further disclosed that upon realizing that she was going to be in trouble Anita Walters decided to seek spiritual assistance.

DSP Samuel Shedrack Amfoh indicated that the suspect then invited the deceased to Boatemaa Hotel at Ofaakor to help her stop her management from auditing her.

Police say, upon arrival in the hotel room, the suspect mixed some substance believed to be poison after realizing the deceased was in possession of $10,000.

