Queenmothers Are The Bedrock Of Ghana’s Traditional Governance — Naana Jane As Ga Traditional Council Honours Her

12.11.2020 Headlines

By By Reporter
2 HOURS AGO

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has reiterated that Queenmothers are the bedrock of Ghana’s traditional governance in many parts of the country.

She believes as custodians of cultures that have shaped the country for centuries, the time is long overdue for women to rise to the highest office of the land in modern democratic governance.

The Running Mate made this call at a private ceremony held at the Ga Mantse’s Palace in Accra, to pay homage to Queenmothers of the Ga Traditional Council.

The Mamprobi Many3, Naa Obeye Dromo I offered prayers before Naa Adjeley III placed a garland around the neck of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

The gesture was to show appreciation for her visit and to honour her as a great woman in the Greater Accra region by inducting her into the Queenmothers’ fold.

The Queenmothers highlighted the need for more apprenticeship opportunities, soft loans, job opportunities for the youth and scholarship programs.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the next NDC government will continue its record of massive infrastructure development and focus on improving education and jobs for the youth of Ghana.

Other members of her team at the meeting were, Madam Sherry Ayitey, Alex Segbefia, Abubakar Mustapha, Mawuena Trebarh, Maame Efua Houdjeto, Peter Otorkunu, regional Chairman Ade Coker and other party dignitaries.

