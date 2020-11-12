Gov't To Relocate Nuisance Toll Booths – Roads Minister

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, says government will relocate toll booths in some parts of the country that have been identified as nuisances to the motoring public and creating unnecessary traffics.

Residents of Kasoa and its environs have, over the years, called for the Kasoa toll booth to be either relocated or digitized.

Mr Amoako-Atta, after enduring a number of hours in traffic at the Kubease Toll Booth in the Ashanti Region, added that some booths will be closed to enable the Ghana Highway Authority to carry out emergency repair works.

“From the viewpoint of government, even if we lose that revenue but the travelling and motoring public are not inconvenienced and suffer discomfort, it is worth it. We cannot sacrifice the comfort, safety and convenience of the good people of this country for the revenue that will be derived from these toll booths.”

The Minister had earlier ordered the temporary closure of the Kubease toll booth near Boankra on the Accra-Kumasi highway from Monday, November 9, 2020.

The Ghana Highway Authority, in a statement, explained that “the closure is to enable the Ghana Highway Authority to carry out emergency repair works at the current location of the toll booth to enhance traffic flow and ease the current discomfort to the traveling public as a result of long queues being experienced on a daily basis.”

The Authority thus advised the public to “adhere to the safety measures that would be put in place during the period of the repair works.”

Residents demand relocation of Kasoa toll booth over traffic congestion

In 2019, residents of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipal District of the Central Region called for the relocation of the Kasoa toll booth.

The unhappy residents say the toll booth has become an albatross around their necks as they are forced to endure long hours of traffic daily due to the toll booth's current position.

The residents have said they will petition the Roads and Highways Ministry and other related institutions to make their grievances known to ensure that the necessary steps are taken to relocate the facility.

“The situation of the toll-booth has become an albatross around the necks of Kasoa residents who are forced to endure hours of traffic before they get to work in the mornings, with many working in Central Accra and other parts of Greater Accra, and another equally painful experience of going through traffic in the evenings before they get home from work,” Ebenezer Ofosu Yalley the convener of the Coalition Against Kasoa Toll-booth said in a letter to Citi News.

---citinewsroom