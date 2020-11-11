N/R: You Have Ending Of November To Address Police Harassment Of Cargo Drivers — Gov't Told

The Northern Regional branch of the National Cargo Transport Drivers' Union has given government up to the end of November to address issues of intimidation by police in that part of the country.

According to the Cargo drivers, harassment by police personnel manning checkpoints from Tamale to Kumasi frustrates their work.

They accuse the police of making outrageous demands from cargo drivers at these checkpoints which adversely affects the cargo business in Ghana.

Northern Regional Vice Chairman of the Union, Alhaji Abukari Mahama called on the government to intervene.

“We have 53 checkpoints between Tamale and Kumasi and at each one of them, the Police demands money from us. They do not mind whether or not you have your papers intact. Drivers who refuse to give the police money, are prevented from continuing with their journey. We need the government to immediately address this issue.”

Alhaji Mahama said if, by the end of November, the matter is not resolved, “we, the cargo drivers, especially those in the Northern Region will park our trucks until something is done about it.”

Petroleum tanker drivers had made similar complaints of harassment by police officers at the various checkpoints across the country.

— citinewsroom