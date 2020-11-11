ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
11.11.2020

Address Us Or You Won't Go — Students Block Bawumia To Address Them

By Reporter
Students of the Sirigu Integrated Senior High School (SHS) in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region did the unthinkable on Tuesday November 10 when they forced the Vice President’s convoy to stop at the school’s entrance.

The students who were holding placards blocked the main road to the town and indicated that they wanted the Vice President to also address them since they see him as a brother and mentor.

“We also want to hear you…he is our brother let him talk to us his mentees. We will not leave the road until he speaks to us. We are Ghanaians and want to listen to the man who has contributed a lot to this country”, they said as the security detail tried to clear the way for Dr Bawumia and his entourage to pass.

But while at it, the Vice President on hearing the cheering students offered to address them from his vehicle to thunderous applause.

He urged them to take their studies seriously, adding that the government of President Akufo-Addo is committed to their welfare, the reason it has introduced the Free SHS programme which they are beneficiaries of.

Dr Bawumia indicated the NPP has other laudable initiatives in the education sector that would be rolled out during the second term, urging them to retain the current administration in order to continue to do more for them.

“Our message of hope of a secured future and educated populace is anchored on the provision of quality and affordable education at all levels. In addition to the Free SHS the next Akufo-Addo government will make it easy for students to enter the tertiary institutions with our pledge of Tertiary Students’ Loan without guarantors. All our younger brothers and sisters would need to access this facility is a GhanaCard. The loan will be paid in instalments after one year of national service and a year's grace period”.

