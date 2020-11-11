Gov’t Flagship Programmes Positively Impacting Lives — Ga North MCE

The Ga North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Gertrude Ankrah has said governments viable flagship agricultural initiatives is making significant impact on the lives of people in the agricultural sector.

She said it was gratifying to note that the government through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has taken the initiative of introducing "planting for food and jobs, and planting for export and rural development among others in order to address the challenges of food security, poverty reduction, creating job opportunities, reducing huge import bills or imported food items among others.

In an interview at the sideline of the celebration of the 36th National Farmers Day, she said the intervention programmes, have really gone a long way to enhance small scale agro-business and positively impacting on their income.

She added that the initiatives which have been adopted and being practiced by most farmers are yielding long-term dividends for farmers in the area.

According to her, all these efforts by government calls for consensus -building and all hands on deck in the agricultural value chain to achieve the intended results.

On the impending elections, she stressed that it behoves on all of us to ensure peace before, during and after elections.

Elections, she said is not an end in itself but rather a means to an end adding that that end cannot be achieved if there is no peace.

On his part, the Overall winner, Mr Lawrence Kofi Acquah who received a tricycle and other farming implements urged the youth to venture into agriculture and reap the generous benefits.

His farm is located at Pokuase. He cultivates a wide variety of crops and livestock.