12.11.2020 Regional News

S/R: Government, Zoomlion Embarks On Phase 3 Of Market Disinfections

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli || Reporting From Savannah Region
S/R: Government, Zoomlion Embarks On Phase 3 Of Market Disinfections
As Ghana's active COVID-19 cases rise, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies across the country have commenced phase three (3) of disinfection of markets, social places, offices to contain the spread of the virus.

The exercise is being executed by the Ministry of Sanitation, Water, and Natural Resources in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the pacesetters in the fight against COVID-19 and waste management in the country.

Briefing the media on the disinfection exercise in the West Gonja Municipal Assembly in the Savannah Region, on Wednesday 11th, November 2020, Hon. Samuel Yeyu Tika, Deputy Regional Minister explained that the exercise is of importance as the country's active cases arise.

According to him, this initiative invented by president Nana Addo Akufo is to ensure that the virus is brought under control.

He added that everyone needs to contribute his or her quota towards the fight of this virus in the country.

"I think the recent increase in active cases been recorded in the country is due to social interaction we are expanding among ourselves but we need to all contribute to ensuring we keep the virus away".

He emphasized that the virus is still with us; urging everyone to continue to adhere to various protocols laid down by the President.

“Let's continue to wash our hands thoroughly with soap, the use of sanitizers, observing social distance at public functions, work, home and meeting places not forgetting the wearing of the nose masks properly any time we step out of our comfort zone,” he urged.

He applauded Zoomlion Ghana Ltd for their tremendous done so far towards combating COVID-19 in the country.

Mahama Abdulai, Human Resource Manager, speaking on behalf of Hon. Saeed Muhazu Jibril, Municipal Chief Officer, his outfit deems it important and necessary to partner with the Assembly to disinfect markets in the region.

He noted that that, the exercise will not only reduce the spread of the virus but rather go a long way to eliminate other viruses that find their way into our public places in the country.

On his part, the General Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, Savannah Region, Dawuni Peter explained that this is the 3rd phase of market disinfection since the emergence of COVID-19 in the Savannah region.

58 markets have been earmarked for disinfection in the Savannah Region.

He urged everyone to remain committed to the fight against this global pandemic.

"The virus is real, it's here with us; it has no respect of gender, no respect of colour or in any form of discrimination. so let's all be careful and comply with the government protocol as we come out to embark on our daily activities".

He also indicated that Zoomlion Ghana Ltd. remains committed to the fight against COVID-19 and any sanitation issues in the country.

So far Damongo GPRTU Lorry Station, Damongo Market, Sawla Market, among others have been disinfected.

