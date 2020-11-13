Virtual Edition Of 2020 Ghana Garden And Flower Show Held

The virtual edition of the 2020 Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) has been held successfully here in Accra.

The event was streamed LIVE from 4th November 2020 to 8th November 2020 on the official website of the show on www.stratcomm-africa.com/gfs/.

The show began in 2013 with 14 exhibitors and 1400 guests. It has grown tremendously since and had 140 exhibitors and over 21,000 guests in 2019.

Highlights of activities as part of the virtual event included: the Grand Opening; Virtual Exhibition; Fun/Competition; Enjoy my Garden (Garden Tours); Your Questions answered; A Conference, Inspiring Success Stories of Green Living; Nurture 2 Bloom; an official Closing Ceremony & Israeli Green Innovation Competition Awards.

Watch The Opening Ceremony Here:

With this year’s theme, “Live the Change,” the 2020 Ghana and Garden Flower Show is focused on promoting more eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyles.

Visitors had 24/7 access to the virtual exhibitor booths of some of Ghana’s best green-related businesses, with a fresh twist to the fun and competitions the Show is known for.

The Show is a flagship activity of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement and an initiative of communication powerhouse, Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa).

It mobilizes members of the Movement, garden and flower enthusiasts, environmentalists and stakeholders from private and public sectors, local and international, to contribute to the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) through the promotion of a Greener, Cleaner, Healthier, Wealthier and more beautiful Ghana.

The Special Guest of Honour was Ms. Charlotte Osei, UN International Elections Commissioner and former Chairperson of Ghana’s Electoral Commission, who is also a well-acknowledged garden enthusiast and a leading member of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement.

The event also had Guest Speaker, Prof. Daniel Bruce Sarpong, Dean of the School of Agriculture, University of Ghana, Legon; Her Excellency Shani Cooper- Zubida, Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, and His Excellency Ron Strikker, Ambassador of the Royal Netherlands to Ghana.

Whinihin Jemide, who leads the Nigerian Garden and Flower Show, and Rosemary Kimunya of the Kenya Flower Festival also participated.

The 2020 Ghana and Garden Flower Show featured a new series called “Nurture 2 Bloom,” designed by Stratcomm Africa and delivered in partnership with Invest in Africa (IIA) and the MasterCard Foundation. “Nurture 2 Bloom” will feature a panel of some of Ghana’s top female leaders to discuss the unique value that women bring to the workplace and to society at large through their nurturing capabilities.

Papa Kwaku Osei, Head of Communications of Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa) says, “Through this virtual show, the movement continues to communicate Ghana’s unique flora and fauna and amazing green innovations to the world at large.

...Stratcomm Africa is delighted to be working with the movement to promote this noble cause, using our award-winning skills in environmental communication. The Covid-19 pandemic offered a unique opportunity for an even wider global participation in the Show and greater exposure for exhibitors."

About the Ghana Garden and Flower Show

The Ghana Garden and Flower Show is a flagship activity of the innovative Ghana Garden and Flower Movement that was initiated with the first edition of the Show in August 2013. The movement seeks to contribute to the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) through creating awareness among Ghanaians about the commercial, aesthetic, psychological, and health benefits of horticulture and floriculture.

It seeks to celebrate Ghana’s unique flora and fauna, whilst pointing people to the income-generating and job creation opportunities inherent in them. Ultimately, the aim of the show is to encourage the harnessing flora and fauna for national development and improved livelihoods.

The Movement initiated by Stratcomm Africa is now a non-profit organisation with an independent Advisory Board. The following constitute the Advisory Board of the movement. Mrs. Arafua Apaloo-Aning, Mrs. Mona Asem, Mr. Patrick Masoperh, and Mr. Bernard Nana Tufuor, Prof. Daniel Bruce Sarpong, Abui Selormey, and Mrs. Anisa Marianne.