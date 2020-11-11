ModernGhanalogo

11.11.2020 Social News

Vehicle Catches Fire On Dzodze-Akatsi Highway

A Benz vehicle with Nigerian registration number KJA 813 GD caught fire around 0730 hours at Adetsewui junction on the Dzodze-Akatsi- highway in the Volta Region.

Mr Kennedy Biedo, an eyewitness and Assembly-member for the area said the driver of the vehicle suspected an electronic fault after sensing some smokes emerging from the car.

He said the driver attempted to douse the fire with the help of some drivers plying the road, but it failed due to malfunctioning extinguishers.

Mr Biedo said he attempted to seek assistance from the Ghana National Fire Service at Akatsi, but efforts did not yield the needed results.

“We just saw sparks which developed into a wildfire, we started calling for help, but honestly the car was completely burnt down," he said.

"We called Akatsi fire service, but unfortunately, their tender is out of commission, so we resorted to Dzodze for help, but it was late before they arrived, the vehicle got burnt beyond recognition," he lamented.

DO II Simon Wardie, the Akatsi South District Fire Commander told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) they were doing everything possible to fix the fire tender for usage in times like this.

However, the driver of the vehicle escaped unhurt.

---GNA

