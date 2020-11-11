Ho:14 Gas Victims Receiving Treatment At Ho Teaching Hospital

Fourteen persons who sustained various degrees of burns after a fire that gutted the Mighty Gas Company Limited at Ho in the Volta Region in the early hours of Wednesday, November 11 are receiving treatment at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

According to the Volta Regional Fire Service, the affected persons were at the gas station waiting to purchase gas when the incident occurred.

The second in Command at the Volta Regional Fire Service Station, Divisional Officer Grade 1 Prince Billy Anaglatey in a Citi News interview, said investigations are underway to determine the source of the explosion.

“Actually, we’re still investigating to determine what might have initiated this fire. We had a distress call at around 5 am, and we quickly rushed to the scene. When we got there, there were people at that time waiting to buy gas and the incident occurred.”

“It is now difficult trying to establish the facts because those who were working at the place at the time of the incident are all at the hospital receiving treatment. So we are here with officials from the EPA and NPA trying to establish the cause of the incident.”

Meanwhile, the Administrator of the Mighty Gas Company, Daniel Nibi says the company is footing the bills of the injured and has temporarily halted operations.

“Until they come with a clear directive, everything will be shut down. We are with the victims at the hospital and also taking care of their bills and also monitoring the situation,” he said.

What happened at Mighty Gas Company Limited?

Fire gutted Mighty Gas Company Limited close to the Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta Region.

The sound of an explosion at the station drew the attention of residents who called the officials of the Ghana National Fire Service.

It took the swift intervention of the servicemen to douse the fire.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Meanwhile, management of the filling station has thus temporarily halted operation with a 'No Gas' notice at the facility.

