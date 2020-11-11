ModernGhanalogo

11.11.2020 Regional News

Kumasi Prisons Receive Support From Susanna Wesley Mission Auxiliary

By Isaac Okyere
A Society in the Calvary Methodist Church, Amakom called Susanna Wesley Mission Auxiliary has donated some items to the Kumasi Central Prisons.

The items included secondhand goods, sanitary pads, tin tomatoes, spices (Maggi cubes), toilet rolls, carbolic soap, sachet water, fishes among others.

Very Rev. Genet Osei-Kuffour, Diocesan Gender Coordinator for the Kumasi Diocese presenting the items said the impact of the COVID has hit the world and many other institutions hence the urgent need for such gesture.

She said remembering those who are in the prisons shows them love and also to let them feel part of society.

She advised individuals that when a child does something wrong we shouldn't push them to go and die but draw the child near to us and also remember to pay them a visit for them not to feel sad since sadness kills.

She urged everyone to come to the aid of the prison service so that they can take care of the inmates.

DSP Samuel Dompreh, In-Charge of Inmates' Discipline & Communications, said the prison services and the government cannot do this alone so they that critical lending hand.

He revealed that the inmates spend GHC1.80 pesewas each which includes breakfast, launch, and supper.

DSP Samuel Dompreh thanked the Susanna Wesley Mission Auxiliary and their team and promised to make good use of the items.

