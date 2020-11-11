ModernGhanalogo

11.11.2020 Regional News

Ahafo Markets Benefit From 3rd Phase Of National Disinfection 
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The third phase of the national market disinfection exercise is currently underway in the six districts of the Ahafo Region. The districts are Asunafo North, Asunafo South, Asutifi North, Asutifi South, Tano North, and Tano South.

The exercise—aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 disease in the country—is a collaboration between the government and waste management expert, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL).

The exercise started in the early hours of Tuesday [November 10, 2020] at the Goaso market in the Asunafo North District, which equally saw all markets, shops and other public places in the district disinfected.

Also, markets in Ayemso, Asumbra, Dominase, and Mim all in the Ahafo Region were disinfected. At all the market centres, there were police personnel who ensured compliance and smooth execution of the exercise.

Speaking to the media, the Regional Coordinating Director, Mr. Samuel Donkor, explained that the disinfection had become necessary because of the resurgence of the virus.

He, therefore, entreated all the stakeholders to comply to ensure a successful operation.

While commending the government for its efforts, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Asunafo North Municipal Assembly, Yaw Osei-Boahen, emphasised that the quarterly disinfection was crucial to the nation’s quest to defeat the virus.

“That is the reason why the municipal assembly is once again collaborating with Zoomlion to spray our markets and keep them healthy and safe for transactions,” he noted.

The Zoomlion Ghana Limited Public Jobs Manager for Bono and Ahafo Regions, Mr. George Manu, said his outfit was expected to disinfect sixty-six (66) markets (comprising small, medium and big markets).

According to him, they started with the disinfection on Monday (November 9, 2020) in markets in the villages of Ahafo. He said Ghana had one of the best strategies in fighting the virus in Africa, thereby praising the current government.

He, therefore, used the chance to encourage Ghanaians to continue to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

For her part, the Market Queenmother of Goaso, Nana Rose Akua Afriyie, urged the municipal assembly to ensure that refuse bins filled with refuse were regularly emptied and on time to avoid the spread of contagious diseases.

According to her, their members have been instructed not to attend to patrons of the market who come there not wearing nose masks.

