ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.11.2020 Social News

Group Wants Allocation Of Government’s Vacant Land At Kawukudi For Construction Kayayei House

To Accommodate Homeless Girls
By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
Group Wants Allocation Of Government’s Vacant Land At Kawukudi For Construction Kayayei House
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, the founder of Kunata voluntary organisation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that operates the Ambassador Pamela Bridgewater project is appealing to the president of the republic H.E Nana Akufo Addo to allocate the government's vacant-land, right behind Accra Girls High School at Kawukudi junction, in Ayawaso north municipality for the above construction, free for "KAYAYEI'S" females Potters.

According to him, the dominance of head potters, popularly known as Kayayei in our big cities, is a national phenomenon which requires an urgent national effort to tackle the menace.

"Over the years, the predicaments and sufferings of Kayayei have been the forgotten part of Ghana's humanity in view of the countless hardworking girls, who are precariously sleeping on the streets and corners of Accra, Kumasi, Tema, Takoradi etc", he said.

.Whilst the care for these girls is a cause dearer and nearer to the president's heart, we are by this letter begging His Excellency to allocate the government's vacant-land, right behind Accra Girls Snr. High School at Kaokudi junction, in Ayawaso north municipality for the above construction.

Adding that, "It is worth noting that, the organization has already embarked on programs to house these girls, and has two accommodations for kayayei in both Ayawaso East and Ayawaso North municipalities, including a kayayei centre at the heart of Kumasi-Kejetia market".

This is a girl-child appeal. And a humanitarian call to provide shelter and protection for kayayei.

To this end, we shall be grateful for your approved-directives for the request to facilitate the construction of the three-storey building complex. The facility would have a vocational, and health units.

*About Pamela Bridgewater Project"

The Ambassador Pamela Bridgewater project provides future and welfare to disadvantaged girls and children through education and training, advocacy, protection, research etc.

Thank You.

Yours Sincerely

SIGNED

Yahaya Alhassan

Project Director

CC:

Office of the Vice President

USA Embassy, Accra-Ghana.

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Enforce Performance Contract Of SOE's — Akufo-Addo Charges SIGA
11.11.2020 | News
C/R: Elderly Woman Commits Suicide At Ajumako Onwane
10.11.2020 | News
Two Robbers Killed By Police In Gun Battle
10.11.2020 | News
Toilet Contractors Want Gov't To Intervene, Call Ghana First Company To Order
10.11.2020 | News
Three Riders Crashed To Death In Motorbike Accident At Tumu
10.11.2020 | News
Chuchuliga-Sandema Road Not Safe – Police Commander
10.11.2020 | News
COVID-19: Gov't Commences 3rd Phase Of Market Disinfection
10.11.2020 | News
Gomoa Fete Chieftaincy Clash: "I'm Not The Instigator" — Estate Developer
11.11.2020 | News
UFP Flagbearer's Case Against EC Thrown Out
10.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

“It’s Only Akufo-Addo’s Gov’t That Can Fulfill Pledge To Pay...
6 minutes ago

N/R: Call NPP Goons Attacking NDC Members To Order Or We Fig...
56 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line