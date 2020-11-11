Group Wants Allocation Of Government’s Vacant Land At Kawukudi For Construction Kayayei House

Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, the founder of Kunata voluntary organisation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that operates the Ambassador Pamela Bridgewater project is appealing to the president of the republic H.E Nana Akufo Addo to allocate the government's vacant-land, right behind Accra Girls High School at Kawukudi junction, in Ayawaso north municipality for the above construction, free for "KAYAYEI'S" females Potters.

According to him, the dominance of head potters, popularly known as Kayayei in our big cities, is a national phenomenon which requires an urgent national effort to tackle the menace.

"Over the years, the predicaments and sufferings of Kayayei have been the forgotten part of Ghana's humanity in view of the countless hardworking girls, who are precariously sleeping on the streets and corners of Accra, Kumasi, Tema, Takoradi etc", he said.

.Whilst the care for these girls is a cause dearer and nearer to the president's heart, we are by this letter begging His Excellency to allocate the government's vacant-land, right behind Accra Girls Snr. High School at Kaokudi junction, in Ayawaso north municipality for the above construction.

Adding that, "It is worth noting that, the organization has already embarked on programs to house these girls, and has two accommodations for kayayei in both Ayawaso East and Ayawaso North municipalities, including a kayayei centre at the heart of Kumasi-Kejetia market".

This is a girl-child appeal. And a humanitarian call to provide shelter and protection for kayayei.

To this end, we shall be grateful for your approved-directives for the request to facilitate the construction of the three-storey building complex. The facility would have a vocational, and health units.

*About Pamela Bridgewater Project"

The Ambassador Pamela Bridgewater project provides future and welfare to disadvantaged girls and children through education and training, advocacy, protection, research etc.

