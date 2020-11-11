Mahama Can't Become President Again, Akufo-Addo Is God Chosen Leader, I Shall Vote For Him — Owusu Bempah

Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International has once again openly declared his support for the ruling New Patriotic Paty (NPP).

He said he will vote for President Akufo-Addo come December 7.

"God himself has chosen Nana Akufo-Addo and who am I to decline voting for him," he stated.

Speaking to Paul Adom Otchere on Good Evening Ghana on Metro television Tuesday, 10th November, 2020, he said God chooses leaders at any point in time to rule his people. His belief, according to him, is that President Akufo-Addo was sent and given a task by God to deliver Ghanaians. "God has chosen Nana Akufo-Addo and I shall vote for him".

According to him, he is not being political about it, but once God chooses someone, there is nothing anyone can do about it. "I've heard other people prophesy for John Dramani Mahama, there is no way he can become president again in Ghana," he stated.

He added that God rules in the affairs of men and from the spiritual angle. "There is no way Mr Mahama can become president again. Indeed even if the NDC decides to bring him again in 2024, Mr Mahama will lose to any NPP Presidential candidate again," he posited.

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International intimated that he has nothing against the NDC, but was quick to add that this year's election isn't for them. "I'm only speaking the mind of God, nothing more, nothing less" he added.

He continued, "All the campaigns being waged by Mr Mahama is a waste of his time and energy and it shall come to naught."

Rev. Owusu Bempah, however, admonished Ghanaians to rally behind President Akufo-Addo and pray for him to succeed. "He is the chosen one to lead our country in these times and he needs our support to succeed as president."

Like, subscribe and follow our photo reports here: