10.11.2020 Social News

Two Robbers Killed By Police In Gun Battle

LISTEN NOV 10, 2020

Two highway robbers have been killed by Western North Regional Police Command after a gun battle.

The robbers reportedly blocked the Sui Abrabra to Anyinabrem road to rob many vehicles. The robbers shot three vehicles with three passengers sustaining injuries.

According to the Western North Regional Police Commander DCOP Kwadwo Otchere Boapea, Police received a distress call about the robbery and Police Personnel were quickly dispatched to the scene.

He said the robbers upon seeing the Police opened fire on them and the Police returned fire.

He said one of the robbers was shot dead at the spot while one other sustained life threatening injuries and was captured but the rest managed to escape.

The Commander said the injured robber was rushed to the hospital for treatment but died shortly after arrival.

Police retrieved some guns and ammunition used by the armed robbers.

Meanwhile, one of the robbery victims who sustained gunshot wound was said to be in critical condition hence referred to Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

---starrfm

